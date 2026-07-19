Russia's Midnight Assault: Missile Storm on Kyiv

Russia unleashed one of its largest missile barrages on Kyiv, leaving the city shaken as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the attacks resulted in one death and 16 injuries. The nighttime assault saw 41 missiles fall on the city, causing widespread destruction.

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko detailed the varied targets, including residential areas and commercial buildings. Emergency workers sifted through debris, rescuing victims like Vlad, who was hit by debris while protecting his immobile grandmother.

The attacks underscore Ukraine’s urgent plea for more air defense resources. While a political agreement with the U.S. to produce Patriot missiles offers hope, Kyiv remains under pressure for immediate aid.