Escalating Conflict: U.S. and Iran's Struggle Over the Strait of Hormuz

The ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran has intensified, leading to significant global repercussions, particularly in the energy sector, due to its impact on the Strait of Hormuz.

The situation deteriorated following the unraveling of a previously agreed-upon ceasefire, with both sides engaging in aggressive military actions that have resulted in significant human and infrastructural costs.

The latest developments have not only exacerbated regional instability but have also had broader economic implications, signaling a potential escalation in international hostilities.