Tensions Escalate as U.S. and Iran Trade Blows, Imperiling Ceasefire

Iran's Revolutionary Guards declared on Monday that they had targeted U.S. military assets across the Middle East, following another round of U.S. bombings on Iranian cities, disrupting an interim ceasefire agreement.

Oil prices surged above $90 a barrel after incidents disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, while President Trump justified the U.S. retaliation as a response to American fatalities, despite mounting political pressure due to rising gasoline prices.

The conflict intensified with attacks on desalination plants raising fears of water shortages in the Gulf, as both Tehran and Washington signal potential willingness to return to negotiations.