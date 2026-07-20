Rising Tides: Taiwan Faces Increased Chinese Coast Guard Activity
In June, Taiwan reported a significant increase in sightings of Chinese coast guard and research vessels around the island, indicating pressure from Beijing. This surge necessitates military readiness, as Taiwan plans drills to protect vital maritime routes. The activity is seen as a legal maneuver by China to assert territorial claims.
- Country:
- China
In a move that has raised alarm in Taipei, Taiwan observed a significant uptick in Chinese coast guard and research vessel activities around its territory this June. The number of sightings soared by 83% from May, recording 55 incidents, as per Taiwan Coast Guard data and officials.
The increase highlights China's coast guard's escalating involvement in what officials perceive as Beijing's pressure campaign against the island, drawing concern from Western nations like the U.S., UK, France, and Germany. China's military remains active around Taiwan, but it is the coast guard that now persistently looks to bolster China's territorial assertions, described by Taipei as 'lawfare'.
Senior Taiwan Coast Guard officials warn that such activity might be a precursor to more severe actions aimed at disrupting Taiwan's Pacific supply lines. With the potential risk of a 'quasi-war', plans are in place to collaborate with the navy ensuring the protection of maritime lifelines. Meanwhile, China's converted naval destroyers, now dedicated coast guard ships, further complicate Taiwan's defense strategy.