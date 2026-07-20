Rising Tides: Taiwan Faces Increased Chinese Coast Guard Activity

In a move that has raised alarm in Taipei, Taiwan observed a significant uptick in Chinese coast guard and research vessel activities around its territory this June. The number of sightings soared by 83% from May, recording 55 incidents, as per Taiwan Coast Guard data and officials.

The increase highlights China's coast guard's escalating involvement in what officials perceive as Beijing's pressure campaign against the island, drawing concern from Western nations like the U.S., UK, France, and Germany. China's military remains active around Taiwan, but it is the coast guard that now persistently looks to bolster China's territorial assertions, described by Taipei as 'lawfare'.

Senior Taiwan Coast Guard officials warn that such activity might be a precursor to more severe actions aimed at disrupting Taiwan's Pacific supply lines. With the potential risk of a 'quasi-war', plans are in place to collaborate with the navy ensuring the protection of maritime lifelines. Meanwhile, China's converted naval destroyers, now dedicated coast guard ships, further complicate Taiwan's defense strategy.