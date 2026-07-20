South Africa and China deepen science and AI partnership

South Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding scientific and technological cooperation with China, with Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Prof. Blade Nzimande holding high-level talks during the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai. Meeting with China's Minister of Science and Technology, Prof. Yin Hejun, Nzimande discussed ways to strengthen collaboration in several strategic areas, reflecting the growing partnership between the two countries in science, innovation and emerging technologies.

A major focus of the bilateral meeting was expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence, alongside joint research centres, scientific laboratories, space science, astronomy, quantum computing and cybersecurity. The ministers also explored opportunities to strengthen public engagement in science, support youth development and expand the Young Scientists Exchange Programme, which encourages collaboration between researchers from both countries.

Nzimande said South Africa sees scientific partnerships as an important driver of innovation, skills development and economic growth.

South Africa backs new global AI cooperation body

The Minister thanked China for inviting South Africa to the formal launch of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organisation (WAICO), where South Africa is participating as one of the founding members. He also welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping's opening address at the conference, describing it as insightful and reaffirming South Africa's support for the establishment and future work of the new organisation. The discussions highlighted both countries' shared interest in building stronger international cooperation on artificial intelligence while promoting responsible technological development.

Stronger ties extend beyond AI

During the meeting, Nzimande also shared South Africa's plans to establish a national science and technology museum and thanked China for naming South Africa as the Country of Honour at the 19th Pujiang Innovation Forum, which will be held in September 2026. He also expressed appreciation for China's support of South Africa's G20 Presidency and invited the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology to participate in Science Forum South Africa, the country's flagship international science gathering scheduled for December. The bilateral engagement took place as South Africa marks National Science Month in July, reinforcing the country's focus on strengthening international partnerships that advance research, innovation and technological development.