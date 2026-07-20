MP John Brittas Opposes Bill Granting National Song Statutory Status

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has submitted a strong objection to the introduction of 'The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026' in the Rajya Sabha. Addressing the Chairman under Rule 67, Brittas called the bill 'constitutionally untenable,' arguing it grants the National Song a status that the Constitution's framers deliberately withheld.

Brittas explained that the bill's reliance on a statement by Dr. Rajendra Prasad in 1950 is misleading, as it overlooks the Constitutional Assembly's decision not to formalize a resolution on the National Song. He asserted that the bill selectively interprets history and ignores the intentional distinction between the National Anthem and National Song decided after exhaustive discussions by the framers.

The MP emphasized that the bill disregards a historic national consensus on 'Vande Mataram' and contradicts Article 51A(a) concerning citizens' Fundamental Duties. He warned that the current legislative framework has long been established since the 1971 Act, noting that the proposed bill aims to alter this without a constitutional necessity.