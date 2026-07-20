MP John Brittas Opposes Bill Granting National Song Statutory Status

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has formally opposed 'The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026', arguing that it is constitutionally untenable. The proposed bill seeks to confer statutory status on the National Song, which Brittas contends disrupts the historical consensus and constitutional balance intentionally set by the framers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 09:44 IST
MP John Brittas Opposes Bill Granting National Song Statutory Status
CPI(M) MP John Brittas (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has submitted a strong objection to the introduction of 'The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026' in the Rajya Sabha. Addressing the Chairman under Rule 67, Brittas called the bill 'constitutionally untenable,' arguing it grants the National Song a status that the Constitution's framers deliberately withheld.

Brittas explained that the bill's reliance on a statement by Dr. Rajendra Prasad in 1950 is misleading, as it overlooks the Constitutional Assembly's decision not to formalize a resolution on the National Song. He asserted that the bill selectively interprets history and ignores the intentional distinction between the National Anthem and National Song decided after exhaustive discussions by the framers.

The MP emphasized that the bill disregards a historic national consensus on 'Vande Mataram' and contradicts Article 51A(a) concerning citizens' Fundamental Duties. He warned that the current legislative framework has long been established since the 1971 Act, noting that the proposed bill aims to alter this without a constitutional necessity.

TRENDING

1
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
2
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States
3
Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

United States
4
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

United Kingdom

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How High Tariffs and Weak Competition Are Holding Back Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026