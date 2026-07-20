Parliament's Monsoon Session Kicks Off Amid Legislative Proposals and Political Tensions

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins with a packed legislative agenda, including new bills on judges and national honor, alongside political sparring over various controversies. Key legislative activities, motions, and a media address by Prime Minister Modi are expected, as the Nationalist Citizens Party of India makes its parliamentary debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 09:46 IST
Parliament's Monsoon Session Kicks Off Amid Legislative Proposals and Political Tensions
Parliament building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin with a busy schedule, including critical legislative activities such as the introduction of The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026. This bill aims to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court from 33 to 37, replacing a previously promulgated ordinance.

Other legislative tasks include a motion for the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit and a statement from Union Minister Suresh Gopi regarding the status of oil PSUs litigation. Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to introduce a bill to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, treating any insult to the national song Vande Mataram as a criminal offense.

The session will also witness the Opposition raising issues like Ayodhya Ram Temple's donation mismanagement and the NEET-UG paper leak. Notably, the Nationalist Citizens Party of India, formed by former Trinamool Congress MPs, will mark its entry into Parliament. Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the media.

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