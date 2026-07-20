Violence Strikes Mirjaveh: Sunni Leader's Assassination Sparks Tensions

Molavi Mohammad Anvar Rigi, a Sunni Friday prayer leader in Mirjaveh, Iran, was killed by unidentified gunmen. The attack occurred in Sistan-Baluchistan, a region plagued by militant unrest. Local authorities are investigating the incident, warning it may incite sectarian divisions and urging residents to remain calm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 13:34 IST
Violence Strikes Mirjaveh: Sunni Leader's Assassination Sparks Tensions
  • Country:
  • Iran

Molavi Mohammad Anvar Rigi, a prominent Sunni Friday prayer leader, was assassinated in the southeastern Iranian city of Mirjaveh. The attack was reported by state media and has intensified tensions in the largely Sunni populated region.

Mirjaveh is located in the Sistan-Baluchistan province, known for its poverty and ongoing Islamist or ethnic militant activities against security forces and pro-Tehran figures.

Investigations are currently underway, with officials cautioning residents to stay calm. They highlighted that the attack was likely intended to destabilize the area's security and inflame sectarian tensions.

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