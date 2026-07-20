Bulgaria Seeks Parliamentary Approval for U.S. Military Aircraft Base

Bulgaria is moving to solidify its military cooperation with the United States by seeking parliamentary approval to station up to eight U.S. tanker aircraft at the country's Bezmer military facility. The announcement, made by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, follows a previous controversial decision to place the tankers at a civilian airport in Sofia without obtaining parliamentary consent.

These U.S. aircraft are critical for airborne refueling, a key support function for the American military’s operations in the tumultuous Middle East region. The government is keen on ensuring that such military operations are based on military, rather than civilian, airfields to prevent any further public contention.

The strategic move comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, with the U.S. and Iran recently resuming military strikes following the breakdown of a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Israel is set to bolster its own capabilities with additional U.S. refueling aircraft, further underlining the escalating military developments in the region.