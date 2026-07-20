Khalil Al-Hayya Takes Helm of Hamas Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In a strategic leadership change, Hamas has announced Khalil Al-Hayya as its overall leader, succeeding Yahya Sinwar who was killed in combat with Israeli forces in October 2024.

This shift in leadership is seen as a potential move towards a more hardline stance by the Palestinian militant group, according to analysts, especially in the face of ongoing international calls for disarmament.

The appointment of Al-Hayya, a key figure in Hamas' negotiation team, reflects the group's resolve to maintain its military capacity and its alliances, despite two years of intense conflict with Israel.