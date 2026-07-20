Khalil Al-Hayya: The Ascendant Leader of Hamas Shaping the Conflict's Future

Khalil Al-Hayya, a prominent figure within Hamas, has risen to lead the Palestinian militant group after withstanding an Israeli operation in Qatar last year. Known for his alliances with Iran, he took command as other senior officials succumbed to Israeli airstrikes.

Al-Hayya has been pivotal in negotiations leading to the U.S.-mediated ceasefire in 2025, although Israeli strikes on Gaza continue. His influence extends beyond the region, as he is part of a critical leadership council based in Qatar.

His journey with Hamas, from its inception in 1987 to his current leadership role, highlights his persistent involvement, including his efforts in brokering peace and maintaining ties with Iran. The impact of armed conflict on his family and his participation in regional diplomacy mark his significant role in the ongoing Gaza conflict.