Chess Legend Judit Polgar for Hungary's Presidential Role

Judit Polgar, acclaimed as the greatest female chess player, is supported by Hungary's ruling Tisza party for the country's presidential post. Prime Minister Peter Magyar proposed Polgar to temporarily assume this ceremonial role until a new constitution is enacted. The final decision will occur at the Tisza party's forthcoming meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 17:52 IST
Chess Legend Judit Polgar for Hungary's Presidential Role
  • Country:
  • Hungary

The parliamentary group of Hungary's ruling Tisza party has thrown its unanimous support behind chess legend Judit Polgar for the presidency. Andrea Bujdoso, the group's leader, announced the decision on Monday, stating that lawmakers will finalize their choice at their next scheduled meeting.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar revealed on Sunday that he intends to request Polgar to assume the largely ceremonial role of Hungary's interim president. The move comes as the country awaits the passage of a new constitution. Polgar is globally recognized as the greatest female chess player of all time, and her potential appointment adds a new dimension to the political landscape.

This proposal signifies a fusion of cultural esteem and political strategy, aligning with Hungary's historical appreciation for the game of chess. Whether this will influence the constitutional future of Hungary remains to be seen when the parliamentary decision is finalized.

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