Hungary's Tisza Party Supports Chess Icon Judit Polgar for Presidency

Hungary's ruling Tisza party supports chess legend Judit Polgar for the presidency, pending a decision at their next meeting. The move is part of Prime Minister Peter Magyar's effort to dismantle former Prime Minister Viktor Orban's power structures. Polgar is respected for her patriotic and professional integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 19:24 IST
Hungary's Tisza Party Supports Chess Icon Judit Polgar for Presidency
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a unanimous show of support, Hungary's ruling Tisza party backs renowned chess player Judit Polgar for the presidency, with a final decision to be made soon, according to Andrea Bujdoso, the parliamentary group's leader.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar has indicated his intention to nominate Polgar, celebrated as the best female chess player ever, for the largely ceremonial role until a new constitution can be enacted. Current President Tamas Sulyok's term ended with a new constitutional amendment signed off by the Tisza party.

Magyar, who ended the 16-year rule of Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party with an electoral landslide, aims to further reform Hungary's political landscape. Polgar, admired for her patriotism and integrity, would serve until either the new constitution is implemented or for up to five years.

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