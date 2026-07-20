Hungary's Tisza Party Supports Chess Icon Judit Polgar for Presidency

In a unanimous show of support, Hungary's ruling Tisza party backs renowned chess player Judit Polgar for the presidency, with a final decision to be made soon, according to Andrea Bujdoso, the parliamentary group's leader.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar has indicated his intention to nominate Polgar, celebrated as the best female chess player ever, for the largely ceremonial role until a new constitution can be enacted. Current President Tamas Sulyok's term ended with a new constitutional amendment signed off by the Tisza party.

Magyar, who ended the 16-year rule of Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party with an electoral landslide, aims to further reform Hungary's political landscape. Polgar, admired for her patriotism and integrity, would serve until either the new constitution is implemented or for up to five years.