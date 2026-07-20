Chess Legend Judit Polgar Nominated for Hungarian Presidency

Hungary’s ruling Tisza party backs chess legend Judit Polgar for the presidential role as part of a progressive shift under Prime Minister Peter Magyar. The move is tied to restructuring efforts, including a new constitution, following the end of Viktor Orban’s long-standing government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 18:46 IST
Chess Legend Judit Polgar Nominated for Hungarian Presidency
  • Country:
  • Hungary

The ruling Tisza party in Hungary has thrown its unanimous support behind chess legend Judit Polgar to potentially become the next president, as confirmed by parliamentary group leader Andrea Bujdoso on Monday. The final decision regarding her nomination will be made at their next meeting.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced his intent to request Polgar to fill the largely symbolic role of president following the passage of a new constitution. This move is part of Magyar's broader strategy aimed at dismantling former premier Viktor Orban's power structures, which Magyar asserts was backed by a robust electoral mandate.

With Tamas Sulyok's term concluded after a constitutional amendment, the election of a new president marks a significant step in Magyar's agenda. Renowned for her unparalleled achievements in the male-dominated world of chess, Polgar is viewed by the party as embodying national unity and possessing the attributes needed for high office.

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