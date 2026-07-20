Tensions Escalate: Drone Attack Claims Lives in Russia's Belgorod Region

Russia has accused Ukraine of conducting a drone attack that resulted in the deaths of at least five civilians, including a minor, in the Belgorod region. In addition, three individuals are reportedly in critical condition. The region, bordering Ukraine's Kharkiv, has faced regular attacks since 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 17:56 IST
Tensions Escalate: Drone Attack Claims Lives in Russia's Belgorod Region
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Russia has launched accusations against Ukraine following a deadly drone attack that allegedly claimed the lives of at least five civilians in the Belgorod region, according to Russian officials.

Among the deceased was a minor, and the assault has also left three people critically injured. The incident highlights the persistent tensions along the border.

Alexander Shuvayev, the governor of the Belgorod region, revealed on Telegram that the attack injured a total of 23 civilians. Located adjacent to Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Belgorod has been under frequent bombardment since the war's onset in 2022.

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