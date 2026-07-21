North Korea and Russia Forge Deeper Strategic Bonds
North Korean and Russian foreign ministers met in Moscow to strengthen their strategic partnership and discussed various issues, including support for Russia's actions in Ukraine. The meeting underlined cooperation on security, diplomatic coordination, and potential high-level visits, amid North Korea's solidifying ties with China.
- Country:
- North Korea and Russia
In a significant development, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov convened for their third strategic dialogue in Moscow, as reported by North Korean state media KCNA.
The agenda included the implementation of their comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed in June 2024, with Russia affirming its support for North Korea against perceived hostilities and threats to its development and sovereignty.
North Korea backed Russia's stance on Ukraine, criticizing NATO expansion, while discussions also covered high-level diplomatic engagements and cooperation on international issues. This visit may signal a forthcoming visit to Russia by Kim Jong Un, following an invitation from President Putin.
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