Nicaragua’s Democracy in Suspension: Ortega’s Elimination of Elections

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega has announced the cancellation of future elections, a decision further entrenching his family's hold on power. This move eliminates electoral challenges as his current term nears its end. Ortega, who first took office in the 1980s and returned to power in 2007, made the declaration without detailing implementation plans.

Speaking during a commemoration of the Sandinista revolution, Ortega remarked, "There won't be any more elections here for them to try to seize the government and seize power." This statement reflects his commitment to preventing opposition parties from gaining ground. It was Ortega's first speech after a two-month absence from the public eye.

The 2021 election in Nicaragua faced widespread criticism after Ortega's administration detained opposition leaders and penalized dissent. Subsequent constitutional reforms further cemented his authority, notably by appointing his wife as "co-president." The U.N. Human Rights Council has accused the Nicaraguan government of authoritarianism and systemic human rights violations, underscoring a deep political crisis exacerbated since the deadly 2018 anti-government protests.