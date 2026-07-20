Shockwaves in the UK: Former Minister Ann Widdecombe Murdered
British prosecutors have charged a 28-year-old man with the murder of former government minister Ann Widdecombe. Widdecombe, known for her role in Reform UK, was found dead at her home in southwest England with serious injuries. The accused, Joshua Kerry, hails from northern England.
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- United Kingdom
British prosecutors announced on Monday that a 28-year-old man has been charged with the murder of former government minister Ann Widdecombe. The 78-year-old, known for her involvement in Nigel Farage's Reform UK, was found dead earlier this month at her rural southwest England home.
Authorities discovered Widdecombe on July 9, noting she had sustained serious injuries. She was a prominent political figure who stood down from parliament in 2010.
The accused, Joshua Kerry from northern England, now faces charges in connection with her death, according to Britain's Crown Prosecution Service.