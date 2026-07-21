Tax Cuts on Energy Bills: Burnham's Plan to Ease UK's Financial Strain

New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham plans to remove VAT from domestic electricity to mitigate the cost-of-living crisis. This will be funded by canceling the £1.8 billion digital ID programme, which was criticized for inefficiency. Burnham seeks to enhance living standards in response to longstanding socio-economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 11:11 IST
Tax Cuts on Energy Bills: Burnham's Plan to Ease UK's Financial Strain
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The newly appointed British Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, announced significant tax cuts on domestic electricity bills. The government plans to eliminate the Value Added Tax (VAT) starting October 1, in an effort to alleviate the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Funding for this initiative will come from the cancellation of the controversial £1.8 billion digital ID programme. The digital ID scheme was previously criticized by lawmakers for being ineffective in addressing the issues of illegal migration.

In addressing long-standing economic concerns, Burnham emphasized the need for tangible political reforms aimed at improving living standards. His administration is poised to demonstrate that British politics can effectively solve socio-economic issues that have been stagnating for years.

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