The newly appointed British Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, announced significant tax cuts on domestic electricity bills. The government plans to eliminate the Value Added Tax (VAT) starting October 1, in an effort to alleviate the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Funding for this initiative will come from the cancellation of the controversial £1.8 billion digital ID programme. The digital ID scheme was previously criticized by lawmakers for being ineffective in addressing the issues of illegal migration.

In addressing long-standing economic concerns, Burnham emphasized the need for tangible political reforms aimed at improving living standards. His administration is poised to demonstrate that British politics can effectively solve socio-economic issues that have been stagnating for years.