Akhilesh Yadav Joins Congress in Student Protest Showdown

In a significant political development, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday joined Congress leaders in a protest demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi address student issues. The protest, which escalated following police actions against demonstrators, saw participation from senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at Lok Kalyan Marg.

Yadav, addressing reporters, emphasized that it was the Prime Minister's duty to heed student demands, questioning the government's silence on these matters. The protest, bolstered by heavy security, drew support from various regional leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Amidst the demonstrations, Congress claimed suppression in the parliamentary debate over student concerns, particularly with disruptions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions. The opposition is pressing for the Home Minister's statement on these issues and demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, highlighting alleged democratic breaches and constitutional violations.