Akhilesh Yadav Joins Congress in Student Protest Showdown

Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, aligns with Congress in a protest against police actions during student demonstrations. Key opposition figures, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, demand Prime Minister Modi address student grievances, highlighting tensions within Parliament over educational policies and democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 20:13 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Joins Congress in Student Protest Showdown
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday joined Congress leaders in a protest demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi address student issues. The protest, which escalated following police actions against demonstrators, saw participation from senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at Lok Kalyan Marg.

Yadav, addressing reporters, emphasized that it was the Prime Minister's duty to heed student demands, questioning the government's silence on these matters. The protest, bolstered by heavy security, drew support from various regional leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Amidst the demonstrations, Congress claimed suppression in the parliamentary debate over student concerns, particularly with disruptions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions. The opposition is pressing for the Home Minister's statement on these issues and demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, highlighting alleged democratic breaches and constitutional violations.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Digital Risks Parents Fear Are Already Spilling Into Real Life

Plenty of Waste, Too Little Energy: What Is Holding Back Africa’s Biogas Boom?

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026