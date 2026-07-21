Rahul Gandhi Leads Charge Against PM Modi Over Student Protest Crackdown

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized PM Narendra Modi over the police's handling of a protest by students. He urged justice supporters to join a Congress protest outside the PM's residence. The protest demands the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid allegations of a suppressed parliamentary debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 18:21 IST
Rahul Gandhi Leads Charge Against PM Modi Over Student Protest Crackdown
Rahul Gandhi, who is LoP in Lok Sabha, at Congress protest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the police action taken during a protest by students marching to Parliament, calling on those who support the cause to join a demonstration outside the Prime Minister's residence. Gandhi asserted on social media platform X that students' voices would not go unheard.

Prominent Congress figures, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, alongside Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan, gathered at Lok Kalyan Marg. They demanded the resignations of PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "An attack on students is an attack on every Indian family," Gandhi declared, emphasizing that the Prime Minister must provide answers and that the students deserve justice.

The protest saw the brief presence of Jitendera Singh, Union Minister of State, who conversed with Rahul Gandhi. Some Congress leaders were detained by Delhi Police. The Congress party alleged suppression of their leaders' voices in Parliament regarding students' issues, urging the debate's initiation. Rajeev Shukla and Sandeep Dikshit spoke against the government's handling, especially around the NEET-UG paper leak. Also taking action, Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited injured students at RML Hospital, indicating that tensions remain high.

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