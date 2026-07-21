Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP over NEET Exam Scandals and Unemployment Crisis

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing critique of the BJP government on Tuesday, alleging that the NEET examination had devolved into a 'Cheat' test due to repeated paper leaks. He accused the government of failing to safeguard the future of the youth and contributing to rising unemployment.

Addressing the ongoing Parliament session marred by repeated adjournments, Yadav pointed to the visible anger against the BJP in Delhi. He argued that the government's mismanagement had been evident, especially with how the NEET examination had been conducted.

Yadav further targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged exam paper leaks, stressing the plight of middle-class students who rely on competitive exams to secure their futures. He questioned the lack of employment opportunities despite claims of economic growth.

The SP chief asserted that the BJP faced a political crisis, exacerbated by its failure to engage with opposition and public concerns. He warned that only the ousting of the BJP could resolve this predicament, noting the public's visible discontent with the government.

In response to PM Narendra Modi's vow to punish those guilty in the NEET case, Yadav stated that in a democracy, accountability is ultimately ensured by voters. He predicted the BJP's electoral downfall if the current trajectory continues.

Criticizing the inaction against ministers, Yadav questioned the pressures preventing the government from holding its leaders accountable. He urged for transparency and suggested that if the government does not resign voluntarily, the public will likely vote them out of power.