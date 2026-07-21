Covert meetings between former German and Russian officials in Baku have been confirmed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who announced flight records verify the incidents. The meetings aimed to influence German policy, aligning it with Russian interests concerning the Ukraine conflict, reported Die Zeit and ARD broadcaster.

The meetings reportedly involve discussions on normalizing Russian-German relations post-Ukrainian conflict, with Russian officials asserting that the war's resolution must reflect Moscow's terms. German security agencies suspect the gatherings are part of a strategic Russian influence operation, a revelation concerning EU relations.

Despite Azerbaijan maintaining neutrality and humanitarian aid toward Ukraine, its ties with Russia have faced challenges since 2024 events. President Aliyev confirmed tracking the July flight visits of influential ex-officials, and sought clarification from involved parties.