Historic Talks: Aoun and Trump Discuss Lebanon-Israel Relations

On Tuesday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with U.S. President Donald Trump to emphasize the necessity of a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, as announced by the Lebanese presidency. This marked their first encounter, where they hashed out plans to disarm Hezbollah and ensure Israel's retreat from Lebanon.

The discussions, which included economic recovery and U.S. support for the Lebanese army, took place amid ongoing Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon and significant displacement following Israeli attacks. Notably, Hezbollah has opposed direct negotiations with Israel and disarmament efforts, underscoring the complex dynamics Aoun faces.

Trump, during the meeting at the Oval Office, highlighted the region's need for respect, acknowledging the 'Hezbollah problem.' Aoun's visit to the U.S. symbolizes a significant step as he seeks Trump's influence to advance Lebanon's sovereignty, while managing international demands to neutralize Hezbollah's military might.