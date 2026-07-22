Historic Talks: Aoun and Trump Discuss Lebanon-Israel Relations

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held pivotal talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon and Hezbollah's disarmament. The meeting included discussions on U.S. support for Lebanon's army and economic recovery. Despite challenges, Aoun seeks U.S. leverage to restore Lebanon's sovereignty and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 02:18 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 02:18 IST
Historic Talks: Aoun and Trump Discuss Lebanon-Israel Relations
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with U.S. President Donald Trump to emphasize the necessity of a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, as announced by the Lebanese presidency. This marked their first encounter, where they hashed out plans to disarm Hezbollah and ensure Israel's retreat from Lebanon.

The discussions, which included economic recovery and U.S. support for the Lebanese army, took place amid ongoing Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon and significant displacement following Israeli attacks. Notably, Hezbollah has opposed direct negotiations with Israel and disarmament efforts, underscoring the complex dynamics Aoun faces.

Trump, during the meeting at the Oval Office, highlighted the region's need for respect, acknowledging the 'Hezbollah problem.' Aoun's visit to the U.S. symbolizes a significant step as he seeks Trump's influence to advance Lebanon's sovereignty, while managing international demands to neutralize Hezbollah's military might.

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