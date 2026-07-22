Rising Star Faces Grim Allegations Amidst Viral Fame

Prosecutors commenced their argument against indie pop sensation D4vd, legally identified as David Burke, who faces charges in the brutal slaying and dismemberment of his girlfriend, Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The case unfolded detailed accounts and evidence aiming to bind Burke to the murder, asserting his desire to silence her.

During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors plan to present more than 10 witnesses over several days to establish enough evidence for trial. Burke, who pleaded not guilty, became famous on TikTok, securing a record deal and performing at major events including Coachella before these allegations emerged.

This trial pivots on showing whether Burke's actions were driven by an urge to protect his thriving career or if there's another story as his defense claims. Graphic evidence in court, including autopsy reports, suggests a gruesome attempt to dispose of Hernandez's body, heightening the trial's complexity.