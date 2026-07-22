Indie Pop Star D4vd Faces Gruesome Murder Charges

Prosecutors presented a grisly murder case against indie pop star David Burke, known as D4vd, accused of killing and dismembering his 14-year-old girlfriend to protect his career. Arrested in 2026, he faces charges of murder and mutilation. Burke's defense claims innocence, challenging the evidence and motive outlined by the prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 03:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 03:04 IST
Indie Pop Star D4vd Faces Gruesome Murder Charges
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, prosecutors presented a harrowing murder case against David Burke, the indie pop artist famously known as D4vd. Accused of fatally stabbing and dismembering his 14-year-old girlfriend Celeste Rivas Hernandez, Burke stands trial for murder, mutilation, and child sexual abuse. He has denied all charges.

The courtroom fell silent as detectives recounted the chilling discovery of Celeste's remains in a car trunk at a Hollywood impound lot. Prosecutors allege Burke feared Celeste's revelations might derail his music career, prompting the brutal crime.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office is set to call multiple witnesses, debating whether to pursue the death penalty. Meanwhile, Burke's defense insists on his innocence, pointing to questionable evidence and uncertain motives.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
3
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States
4
Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026