Indie Pop Star D4vd Faces Gruesome Murder Charges

On Tuesday, prosecutors presented a harrowing murder case against David Burke, the indie pop artist famously known as D4vd. Accused of fatally stabbing and dismembering his 14-year-old girlfriend Celeste Rivas Hernandez, Burke stands trial for murder, mutilation, and child sexual abuse. He has denied all charges.

The courtroom fell silent as detectives recounted the chilling discovery of Celeste's remains in a car trunk at a Hollywood impound lot. Prosecutors allege Burke feared Celeste's revelations might derail his music career, prompting the brutal crime.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office is set to call multiple witnesses, debating whether to pursue the death penalty. Meanwhile, Burke's defense insists on his innocence, pointing to questionable evidence and uncertain motives.