U.S. Military Strategies Under Scrutiny Amid Escalating Iran War Costs

The United States war in Iran has now cost $37.5 billion, significantly up by $8 billion from previous estimates, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Amid rising tensions, the Pentagon might need to curtail military training without urgent funds, while midterm elections approach with Trump's strategy in the spotlight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 02:52 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 02:52 IST
U.S. Military Strategies Under Scrutiny Amid Escalating Iran War Costs
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The cost of the United States war in Iran has surged to $37.5 billion, marking a significant $8 billion increase from earlier estimates, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Tuesday. The statement came during a congressional hearing where Hegseth detailed the expenses incurred since operations resumed earlier this month.

Details revealed during the hearing indicate that necessary military training might suffer without an immediate influx of funding. This marks Secretary Hegseth's first public testimony before lawmakers regarding this conflict since the re-engagement in Iran. The rising costs come ahead of the midterm elections, with Democrats leveraging the unpopular war to challenge the Republican stronghold.

The conflict, which reignited amid a fragile ceasefire collapse, resulted in increased casualties with 17 U.S. soldiers killed and around 430 injured. President Trump has hinted at a broader military target strategy in Iran, including energy facilities and strategic sites, fueling further debate on U.S. military priorities.

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