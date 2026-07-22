In a display of regional solidarity, Saudi and UAE officials took to social media to emphasize their enduring alliance, quelling months of escalating tensions and diplomatic rifts between the Gulf nations. The synchronized posts highlighted their 'wise leadership' amidst mounting geopolitical challenges.

As the cost of the US involvement in the Iran conflict mounts, totaling $37.5 billion, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth urged lawmakers for further funding. With midterm elections looming, the Democrats leverage the costly war to gain an advantage over President Donald Trump’s Republicans.

Global oil supply disruptions furthered as Yemen’s Houthis threatened tankers carrying Saudi crude, reflecting the expanding US-Iran conflict. Shipping lanes in the Middle East remain precarious, accentuating security concerns in this critical energy corridor.