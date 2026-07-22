Escalating Tensions: Iran's Warning to the U.S.

Iran has issued a stark warning that it will target U.S. and allied interests if its nuclear sites come under attack. The announcement was made by Iran's Khatem al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, as reported by Iran's state media on Tuesday.

The declaration follows U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments that suggest the U.S. intends to target the Pickaxe Mountain area imminently. This development adds another layer of tension to the strained relations between the two nations.

The situation remains delicate as global observers watch for potential escalations, underscoring the ongoing geopolitical volatility in the region.