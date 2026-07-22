UK PM Andy Burnham Pledges Affordable Bus Fares Amid Economic Pressures

Britain's new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, announced measures to reduce the cost of living by cutting single bus ticket prices by a third and capping them at £2 starting January. This initiative, supported by a £454 million budget adjustment, follows a tax reduction on electricity bills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 11:51 IST
UK PM Andy Burnham Pledges Affordable Bus Fares Amid Economic Pressures
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a bid to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis, Britain's new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, has pledged to reduce the price of single bus tickets by up to a third, capping them at £2 from January. On Wednesday, this announcement aligned with his promise to foster a more inclusive society.

The initiative, supported by £454 million from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero's budget, underlines a commitment to reprioritizing governmental spending. This decision arrives alongside Burnham's earlier declaration of cutting taxes on electricity bills.

Emphasizing his goals for early impactful policies, Burnham aims to provide tangible relief to citizens, especially those on lower incomes. The government's removal of VAT on domestic electricity bills is expected to save households around £45 annually.

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