Singapore's Political Shake-Up: PM Lawrence Wong's Historic Cabinet Reshuffle

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong initiated a significant cabinet reshuffle, appointing two ministers to co-run the trade ministry. Dr. Tan See Leng transitions from manpower to trade, while Gan Kim Yong oversees economic strategy. This marks Wong's third reshuffle since becoming premier in 2024, signaling strategic governmental shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 16:07 IST
Singapore's Political Shake-Up: PM Lawrence Wong's Historic Cabinet Reshuffle
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a notable cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday. The Prime Minister's Office revealed that two ministers have been appointed to jointly head the trade ministry. Dr. Tan See Leng is transitioning from his role in the manpower ministry to co-lead trade alongside Gan Kim Yong, who serves as the Deputy Prime Minister and current Trade Minister.

Prime Minister Wong indicated that while Gan focuses on trade and Singapore's broader economic strategy, Tan will concentrate on energy and industry. In a statement from a press conference, Wong highlighted the growing significance of energy in Singapore’s economic landscape and its long-term resilience. Since taking over from Lee Hsien Loong in 2024, this is Wong's third cabinet reshuffle.

Apart from the co-leads at the trade ministry, Wong has also promoted two acting ministers to full minister positions and elevated Jasmin Lau to acting manpower minister. The reshuffle reflects Wong's strategy while maintaining continuity with existing ministers from the previous administration.

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