Karnataka Leaders Eye Swift Government Expansion Amid Political Maneuvers

Key Karnataka leaders are set to head to Delhi as deliberations intensify over potential structural adjustments within the state government. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara indicated that the ministry expansion is ready to proceed, contingent upon approval from the Congress high command after talks scheduled for Tuesday.

Names for potential new appointments are reportedly confirmed; however, formal communication to the Governor will occur once the timing is appropriately evaluated. Parameshwara highlighted the need for increased youth representation in the new cabinet. He was uncertain of any strategic planning linked to the 2028 Assembly elections.

Defending the issuance of Permanent Residence Certificates amidst BJP objections, Parameshwara clarified their role in facilitating the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, dismissing claims they benefit non-Karnataka residents. Meanwhile, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other notable figures are en route to New Delhi to finalize these critical decisions.