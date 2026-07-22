Rubio and Wang Yi: Building Bridges Amidst U.S.-China Tensions

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manila, focusing on paving the way for a successful visit by President Xi Jinping to Washington this September. This meeting, held on the fringes of an ASEAN gathering, aimed at identifying potential areas of cooperation despite existing tensions.

Rubio acknowledged the substantial differences between the two nations but emphasized the importance of managing them constructively. He noted that Taiwan and trade-related issues were part of the discussions. The meeting comes amidst a fragile truce in ongoing economic tensions between the U.S. and China.

While China's official response post-meeting was pending, Rubio criticized Beijing's actions in the South China Sea and reaffirmed U.S. defensive alliances in the region, particularly with the Philippines. This interaction underscored the necessity for responsible U.S.-China relations despite territorial and trade disputes.