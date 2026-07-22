Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. and China in Talks Over Xi's U.S. Visit

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about a prospective visit by President Xi Jinping to the United States. Despite existing differences, both parties recognize the need to manage them and explore potential areas for cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 15:06 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. and China in Talks Over Xi's U.S. Visit
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  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday concerning a planned visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the United States.

Rubio acknowledged the differences existing between the two nations but emphasized the importance of managing these issues.

He also highlighted potential areas where the United States and China could cooperate, following a 90-minute meeting in Manila.

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