Powering Progress: Europe's Bold Energy Bridge from Morocco

A monumental $30 billion initiative, known as the Sila Atlantik project, is aiming to create the world’s longest intercontinental undersea power line, funneling renewable energy from Morocco to Germany. However, unresolved issues related to project structure and guarantee requirements are stalling its progress, according to insiders.

The project plans to connect Morocco and Germany via dual high-voltage subsea cables, capable of meeting approximately 5% of Germany’s annual electricity needs. These 4,800 km cables will be powered by up to 15 gigawatts of solar and wind installations located in Morocco, with an overall project infrastructure valued at $30 billion, developers say.

European nations are keen on such projects to boost energy security and reduce fossil fuel dependence. Sila Atlantik, established in the wake of a shelved Morocco-UK energy link project, now faces challenges as Moroccan authorities press for a formal intergovernmental agreement from Berlin to secure long-term state support, Reuters sources reveal.