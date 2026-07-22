Vingegaard's Resilient Road to Recovery

Jonas Vingegaard, the prominent cyclist, has successfully undergone surgery after sustaining a fractured collarbone in a crash during stage 15 of the Tour de France. This accident forced his withdrawal from the renowned race.

Team Visma-Lease a Bike's sports director, Marc Reef, provided updates on Vingegaard's condition, confirming the success of the surgical procedure on Wednesday.

The cycling community is closely following Vingegaard's recovery, hoping for a swift return to competitive racing.