Countdown to GCAP: The Race for New Alliances

Leonardo CEO Lorenzo Mariani emphasized 2026 as the deadline for new countries to join the British, Italian, and Japanese GCAP fighter jet programme. Germany and Saudi Arabia are potential partners, with Canada joining as an observer. The programme targets a 2035 timeline, potentially sooner, for flight readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 18:17 IST
Countdown to GCAP: The Race for New Alliances
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) could soon see new partners joining its ranks, as noted by Leonardo CEO Lorenzo Mariani.

If any more countries wish to participate in the joint British, Italian, and Japanese fighter jet initiative, they must act by the end of 2026, Mariani stated at the Farnborough Airshow.

Germany and Saudi Arabia are considered strong contenders, while Canada recently joined as an observer in the strategic consortium aiming for a target to be flight-ready by 2035.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
4
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026