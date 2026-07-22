Tech Stocks Tumble as Investors Brace for Big Earnings

U.S. stock markets are set to open lower this Wednesday as chip stocks experience a downturn, creating investor caution ahead of crucial Big Tech earnings announcements. These results could determine the future of Wall Street's AI-driven rally, which has recently stalled after months of upward momentum.

Investors eagerly await earnings from Alphabet and Tesla, two of the 'Magnificent Seven' megacap companies, with particular scrutiny on their AI investments. Alphabet's delayed model launch has further intensified concerns, even as its shares edged slightly higher premarket. As investors evaluate their strategies, the broader semiconductor sector remains under pressure.

Outside the tech sector, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices add layers of complexity. Meanwhile, market participants anticipate the Federal Reserve maintaining steady interest rates for the remainder of 2026, although the risk of a rate hike looms. The stage is set for a volatile week as markets navigate these crosscurrents.