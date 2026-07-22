President Donald Trump attended a solemn ceremony to honor four U.S. service members killed in recent Iranian attacks, as domestic criticism mounts against his administration's war efforts. The 'dignified transfer' ceremony took place at Dover Air Force Base, highlighting the human cost of a conflict that's growing increasingly controversial.

The war, which has so far cost U.S. taxpayers at least $37.5 billion, has led to widespread criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. This ongoing military engagement has spurred concerns over rising global oil prices and the mounting toll on American troops, with 18 service members killed and over 450 injured.

With four in five Americans fearing a prolonged conflict, Trump's approval ratings have dipped, posing a risk to Republican prospects in the upcoming midterm elections. Political strategists caution that the heightened living costs, driven partially by the war, could undermine any economic gains credited to previous tax reforms.