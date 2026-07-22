U.S. Quarantine Policies on Ebola Under Legal Scrutiny

14 American citizens were quarantined at a New York military base after returning from Congo, amid an Ebola outbreak. The move, part of Trump's efforts to prevent Ebola entry, raises legal concerns over citizens' rights. Public health experts challenge the policy's legality, citing lack of a solid standard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 19:45 IST
U.S. Quarantine Policies on Ebola Under Legal Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • United States

Fourteen American citizens found themselves in quarantine at a New York military base following their return from the Democratic Republic of Congo, in the wake of an ongoing Ebola outbreak. Despite being asymptomatic, these travelers became the center of a controversial health policy initiated by the Trump administration.

Efforts to prevent the spread of Ebola to the U.S. include a 'do-not-board' order for citizens returning from Congo via air. However, legal experts are questioning the legality of restricting citizens' entry. The situation has triggered chaos within government agencies, as officials struggle with policy implementations.

The Department of Health and Human Services enforces a 30-day review period for outbreak evaluation. Meanwhile, public health and legal authorities argue over the policy's legal foundation. Fort Drum has played a role in housing quarantined travelers, offering a temporary, isolated assessment facility to reduce public risk.

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