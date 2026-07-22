Trump-Backed Wins Shake Up Arizona Primaries

In Arizona's primaries, conservative candidates supported by former President Trump achieved notable victories, shaping upcoming high-profile races. As Republicans outnumber Democrats in Arizona, these outcomes increase Republican prospects for the November midterms. Meanwhile, Democrats aim to secure key seats for potential future congressional control, with significant implications for both parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 18:32 IST
Trump-Backed Wins Shake Up Arizona Primaries
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant political shift, Republican voters in Arizona's primary elections have chosen conservative candidates backed by former President Donald Trump for major races, including the race for governor and a U.S. House seat. The decisions mark a clear endorsement of Trump's influence in Arizona politics.

U.S. Representative Andy Biggs, who notably leads the right-wing U.S. House Freedom Caucus, secured the Republican nomination for governor, benefiting from Trump's support. Biggs' victory sets the stage for a notable contest against Democratic incumbent Governor Katie Hobbs this November.

Another key race saw Trump-backed Jay Feely defeating his Republican opponents for the nomination in Arizona's 1st Congressional District. As Democrats focus on this seat as a strategic win for regaining House control, the forthcoming election is pivotal for both parties, highlighting Trump's continued dominance in GOP circles.

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