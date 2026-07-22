Trump-Backed Wins Shake Up Arizona Primaries

In a significant political shift, Republican voters in Arizona's primary elections have chosen conservative candidates backed by former President Donald Trump for major races, including the race for governor and a U.S. House seat. The decisions mark a clear endorsement of Trump's influence in Arizona politics.

U.S. Representative Andy Biggs, who notably leads the right-wing U.S. House Freedom Caucus, secured the Republican nomination for governor, benefiting from Trump's support. Biggs' victory sets the stage for a notable contest against Democratic incumbent Governor Katie Hobbs this November.

Another key race saw Trump-backed Jay Feely defeating his Republican opponents for the nomination in Arizona's 1st Congressional District. As Democrats focus on this seat as a strategic win for regaining House control, the forthcoming election is pivotal for both parties, highlighting Trump's continued dominance in GOP circles.