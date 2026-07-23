BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Political Exploitation Amid Student Protests

In a scathing attack, BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of leveraging student unrest for political gain. Speaking in Hyderabad, Kesavan alleged that Gandhi has historically remained silent on examination paper leaks during the UPA regime and in Congress-ruled states.

Kesavan accused Gandhi of dishonestly representing students' interests as the Leader of Opposition. Criticizing Gandhi's remarks, Kesavan questioned the Congress's commitment to meaningful dialogue on examination issues, contrasting it with the BJP's readiness for discussion.

Amidst protests over the NEET paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced the government's focus on youth welfare, announcing the creation of fast-track courts to ensure prompt handling of examination-related offenses. This promise aligns with the growing demands of activists calling for action against those compromising students' futures.