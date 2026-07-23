BJP Challenges Congress to Debate NEET and Youth Issues in Parliament

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging Congress' Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition to engage in parliamentary discussions on youth-related issues, such as the NEET examination. This move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the formation of fast-track courts to penalize those involved in examination paper leaks.

Nabin criticized the opposition, accusing them of avoiding dialogue on student concerns to hide their 'duplicity.' He reiterated the NDA's readiness to address these matters and emphasised the BJP's commitment to providing a constructive future for India's youth. According to Nabin, Rahul Gandhi's political track record is marred by misleading actions over decades.

Meanwhile, BJP MPs, including Tarun Chugh and Madan Rathore, supported Modi's resolve for strict measures against examination misconduct. They stressed the necessity of robust legislation and expedited justice for such offenses. Amidst this tension, political skirmishes continued with both the NDA and India Bloc MPs clashing at the Makar Dwar, highlighting the ongoing political rivalry.