TMC Demands Education Minister's Resignation Amid NEET Debate

TMC MPs demand Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation before NEET discussion in Parliament, following PM Modi's call for fast-track courts on paper leaks. The opposition emphasizes that without resignation, no discussion will take place, while protests against the government's handling of the issue continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 12:02 IST
TMC Demands Education Minister's Resignation Amid NEET Debate
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose has called for the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a precondition for discussions on the NEET issue in Parliament. "First resignation, then discussion in Parliament," Ghose asserted, speaking to ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently tweeted about establishing fast-track courts to deal with those responsible for paper leaks with strong penalties. However, Ghose highlighted that the opposition insists on Pradhan's resignation prior to any formal debate on NEET within the House.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra expressed that there would be no dialogue unless Pradhan steps down. In a robust statement, she criticized the government, asserting, "Delhi is under siege. We demand Pradhan's resignation both inside and outside Parliament." Meanwhile, PM Modi emphasized swift action against those jeopardizing youth futures through paper leaks.

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