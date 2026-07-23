Parliamentary Showdown: NEET Paper Leak Sparks Heated Debate

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accuses the Opposition of stalling discussions about the NEET paper leak controversy. Parliament faces high drama as NDA and INDIA bloc MPs clash while PM Modi vows swift action through fast-track courts. Opposition demands Union Education Minister's resignation amid ongoing student protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 12:11 IST
Parliamentary Showdown: NEET Paper Leak Sparks Heated Debate
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a fiery session of Parliament on Thursday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that the Opposition had backtracked on their agreement for a debate regarding the NEET exam paper leak.

Rijiju criticized the INDIA bloc leaders for what he described as 'excuses' to halt parliamentary proceedings. He emphasized that while both sides initially consented to address the issue, conditions were later imposed by the Opposition to delay discussions.

The NEET paper leak debacle has caused significant unrest, leading to direct confrontations between NDA and INDIA bloc MPs within Parliament's precincts. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed proactive measures to prevent future leaks. As tensions rise, student protests continue to pressure the government for systemic reforms.

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