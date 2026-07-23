Global Tensions Flare: Middle East Conflicts and South China Sea Disputes Take Center Stage

In Manila, the ASEAN Regional Forum gathered diplomats from around the world, focusing on Middle Eastern conflicts and the volatile situation in the South China Sea. These discussions came as the world faces profound geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

The war in Iran and subsequent blockade at the Strait of Hormuz are major concerns for the region, with ministers seeking peaceful resolutions to avoid escalating tensions. The 11-nation ASEAN, relying heavily on Middle Eastern oil, could face severe economic repercussions due to these hostilities.

Meetings also addressed confrontations between China and the Philippines over the South China Sea, as both nations engage in military maneuvers and diplomatic negotiations. The need for diplomatic dialogue remains paramount to prevent further conflict.