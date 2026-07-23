Opposition Intensifies Protest over Exam Paper Leaks, Demands Education Minister's Resignation

CPI(M) MP John Brittas announced the opposition's plans to escalate protests against examination paper leaks, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. RSP leader NK Premachandran criticized the PM's focus on fast-track courts, emphasizing the need for political accountability due to student distress and suicides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 12:31 IST
Opposition Intensifies Protest over Exam Paper Leaks, Demands Education Minister's Resignation
CPI(M) MP John Brittas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The opposition is ramping up its protests over the ongoing examination paper leak controversy, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. CPI(M) MP John Brittas stated on Thursday that demonstrations would extend beyond Parliament to the streets, maintaining pressure on the minister to step down.

RSP leader and MP NK Premachandran criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for fast-track courts to handle paper leak cases, asserting that the core issue is the lack of political accountability. He emphasized that neither students nor the opposition have called for such courts, instead prioritizing accountability for the malpractices.

Amid concerns about student distress, including reports of suicides, the opposition's demands have intensified. Parliamentary proceedings featured heated exchanges between NDA and opposition MPs, while street protests in the national capital called for systemic reforms to address the issue.

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