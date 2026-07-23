Goyal Urges Opposition to Support Fast-Track Courts Against Paper Leaks

Union Minister Piyush Goyal called on the Opposition to avoid politicizing the paper leak issue and engage in discussions. Following Prime Minister Modi's announcement of fast-track courts for swift action, Goyal emphasized the government's commitment to strict penalties and collaborative efforts to protect students' interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 15:25 IST
Goyal Urges Opposition to Support Fast-Track Courts Against Paper Leaks
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has urged opposition parties not to politicize the issue of exam paper leaks, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration to establish fast-track courts to address such cases. Goyal reiterated that the government is committed to taking stringent action against culprits.

"The Prime Minister has made it clear that those found guilty of paper leaks will face severe consequences in fast-track courts," stated Goyal. He emphasized the need for all parties, including Congress, to engage in discussions to protect students and prevent future incidents.

Goyal also extended a direct appeal to Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues, urging them to focus on the welfare of young citizens. Echoing Modi's stance, he reiterated the necessity of collaborative discussions to fortify measures safeguarding the educational future of the country's youth.

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