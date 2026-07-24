Bangladesh in Political Turmoil as President Shahabuddin Resigns Amid Hasina's Looming Return

President Mohammed Shahabuddin of Bangladesh plans to resign amid political tensions and the potential return of ousted leader Sheikh Hasina. Shahabuddin's resignation comes as Hasina prepares to leave exile, complicating efforts for stability in the nation. Sources suggest government's influence in the decision due to old ties with Hasina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 00:38 IST
Bangladesh in Political Turmoil as President Shahabuddin Resigns Amid Hasina's Looming Return
Mohammed Shahabuddin
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant political development, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has announced his imminent resignation. The news, revealed by his spokesperson, comes as a surprise, coinciding with former premier Sheikh Hasina’s looming return from exile. With ties to Hasina, Shahabuddin's decision is perceived to be government-induced.

Shahabuddin, initially elected unopposed, served as the head of state amid turbulent times following a deadly uprising that led to Hasina's flight. The president's role transcended its ceremonial bounds post-uprising, as the country grappled with political instability and a banned Awami League.

The resignation adds pressure on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, as Hasina’s anticipated return might rekindle public scrutiny over governance and accountability. The transition period sees the parliamentary speaker positioned as interim president, as Bangladesh braces for potential political shifts.

TRENDING

1
Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran
2
Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

United States
3
WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

United States
4
Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Asia Needs Transition Finance, Not Just Green Finance, to Achieve Net-Zero Goals: World Bank

AI Won't Replace Most Jobs in Turkey Yet, but Workforce Reform Cannot Wait: World Bank

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026