Bangladesh in Political Turmoil as President Shahabuddin Resigns Amid Hasina's Looming Return

In a significant political development, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has announced his imminent resignation. The news, revealed by his spokesperson, comes as a surprise, coinciding with former premier Sheikh Hasina’s looming return from exile. With ties to Hasina, Shahabuddin's decision is perceived to be government-induced.

Shahabuddin, initially elected unopposed, served as the head of state amid turbulent times following a deadly uprising that led to Hasina's flight. The president's role transcended its ceremonial bounds post-uprising, as the country grappled with political instability and a banned Awami League.

The resignation adds pressure on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, as Hasina’s anticipated return might rekindle public scrutiny over governance and accountability. The transition period sees the parliamentary speaker positioned as interim president, as Bangladesh braces for potential political shifts.