Political Power Shift in Bangladesh: President Shahabuddin's Resignation

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, an ally of ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, intends to resign. This follows Hasina’s planned return to face charges from exile. Shahabuddin, symbolic leader as head of state and commander-in-chief, was elected as a nominee of the banned Awami League party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:52 IST
Political Power Shift in Bangladesh: President Shahabuddin's Resignation
Mohammed Shahabuddin
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh faces a significant political shift as President Mohammed Shahabuddin plans to step down amid the evolving national power dynamics. Shahabuddin, a former ally of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina, will leave office following Hasina's announcement of her return from exile.

The decision of Shahabuddin, who was elected unopposed in 2023 under the Awami League, comes against the backdrop of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's administration dealing with pressure to eliminate vestiges of the previous leadership.

With Shahabuddin's planned resignation, parliamentary speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad is poised to temporarily fill the presidential role until a new president is elected. This development is linked to the intense scrutiny surrounding Sheikh Hasina's potential surrender to authorities.

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